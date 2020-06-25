Bubba Wallace Update: NASCAR Releases Photo Of Only “Garage Door Pull” Tied Like A Noose Left In Only Black Driver’s Garage

Bubba Wallace was not the target of a hate crime. That’s what the FBI told us yesterday after doing an “investigation”. The Federal Bureau says that the noose found by Wallace’s crew member had been hanging from the garage door in Talladega since 2019.

Pardon our skepticism but Black.

As we predicted, the back half of yesterday’s news cycle was filled with conservative talking heads, the ones as white as fresh mayo and those black as squid ink, yammering on about how Bubba is Jussie Smollett 2.0, NASCAR owes fans an apology and all sorts of self-hating logic that reinforce their perpetual coon-dom.

Today, presumably to clear the air, NASCAR released a photo of the rope that was found so that everyone can see exactly why Bubba’s crew was taken aback.

NASCAR released an image of the noose that was found in the garage of the No. 43 team of Bubba Wallace at Talladega Superspeedway, saying it had been placed there in October 2019 but that it was unable to determine who tied the rope and why it was done. https://t.co/M1XShyDzVz — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) June 25, 2020

The FBI told us that the noose that is clearly a noose is actually a “garage door pull rope”. Again, skeptical because Black. ESPN’s NASCAR expert Marty Smith Jr. reports the following:

NASCAR president Steve Phelps says NASCAR conducted a "thorough sweep of all 29 tracks where they race, and 1684 garage stalls, they found only 11 total ropes that had a pulldown rope tied in a knot, and just one noose: The one in Bubba Wallace garage." — Marty Smith (@MartySmithESPN) June 25, 2020

So almost 2,000 garages and only ONE had a noose in it? And that garage is the one that belongs to the only Black driver in the whole sport?

Walks like duck? Check. Quacks like duck? Check. Has feathers, wings, a beak, makes duck sounds? Check, check, check, and…check.

Sure sounds like a ducKKK to us. The person(s) who conducted the FBI “investigation” should come to the front of the congregation, we have several questions.