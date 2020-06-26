Change: Winn-Dixie Supermarkets Consider Name Change After George Floyd’s Death

In the month following George Floyd’s murder and protests that followed, we’ve seen changes in the world we never thought possible. Nascar has banned the Confederate flag, statues of racist historical figures have come down, college football teams are ending chants rooted in racism, food companies are changing their racist names and logos, and much more. If you’ve ever been in the south you’ve more than likely shopped or seen Winn-Dixie Supermarkets.

The southern grocery store chain has issued a statement on changing its name according to TMZ.

As for the official response, a Winn-Dixie spokesperson tells TMZ … “At Southeastern Grocers, we are committed to cultivating an inclusive culture and community that promotes belonging, inclusion and diversity. As such, we stand against racism and support the Black Lives Matter movement across our country.”

The rep went on to say, “While our Winn-Dixie banner has proudly served our communities for nearly 100 years, many things have changed during that time, and we have always been and will continue to be responsive to the needs and concerns expressed by the communities we serve.” Translation … something’s coming down the pike.

Anyone from the south will tell you this is almost unbelievable.

Better late than never and this is a big step to show solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement and create a better environment.