“To Catch A Beautician” Exclusive: Asabi Wanted A “Mommy Makeover” But Her Sister’s Creamy Crack And Color Combo Wreaked Hair Havoc!

Have y’all had a chance to check out VH1’s “To Catch A Beautician” show? A brand new episode airs tonight at 9pm and we’ve got an exclusive look. In tonight’s episode, Asabi wanted a “Mommy Makeover” but her sister turned her dream for a new look into a nightmare. Suffering from postpartum depression, Asabi wanted a new look, so she asked her sister Kene for a platinum blonde pixie cut. However, Kene broke the cardinal rule of mixing hair bleach and a relaxer together, which caused Asabi’s hair to fall out. Now, left with a buzz cut, Asabi feels worse than before and the relationship with her sister is fractured. Asabi hopes that Tamar Braxton and celebrity hairstylist Johnny Wright can help repair her hair and restore her relationship with her sister.

Check out the clip below:

Can you imagine? What was Kene thinking! And we hope Asabi’s postpartum depression didn’t get worse with her hair and her relationship with her sister both in quite the state. Do you think that Tamar and Johnny will be able to fix this one? We can’t wait to see how Asabi’s hair looks after they step in.

“To Catch A Beautician” airs at 9/8c