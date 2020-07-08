All Eyez On AJ: Funniest (And Pettiest) Tweets From Last Night’s Wig-Tugging “Greenleaf” Episode

I'm so annoyed. They made us sit through 57 mins of nonsense for that last 3 minutes. And then decide to go there with the story line?? #Greenleaf pic.twitter.com/Lax7Y6wYjo — AD 🌺 Jackson (@ADoure_Me) July 8, 2020

After weeks of soul-simmering anticipation, AJ finally revealed his big secret in a somewhat shocking moment that divided loyal viewers expecting him to admit he’s not really Grace’s son.

At this point, everybody should know not to fall in love with their show predictions but AJ’s HIV reveal felt a lil Madea stage play-ish UNLESS it’s misdirection before they drop the actual reveal in the coming weeks (a la “Insecure” dropping the Condola pregnancy a few weeks later than predicted).

Aside from the reveal, we saw Jacob move closer to living happily ever after with pretty dummy Tasha Skanks, Sophia living her best sinner life and Charity Charity-ing in yet another deliciously messy mishmash of dysfunction that makes the show so addictive.

Peep the funniest (and pettiest) tweets from last night’s wig-tugging “Greenleaf” episode.