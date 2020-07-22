The Devil Wears Leopard Print: Funniest (And Pettiest) Tweets From Last Night’s “Greenleaf” Episode

Things are getting extra spicyyyy on “Greenleaf” where vengeful villain Rochelle Cross slithered back into the mix to continue her reign of terror against poor Bishop and the family.

This comes after Bishop and Mae attempted to come to an agreement about the lavish estate with Rochelle’s more, uh, level-headed sister Tara who we discover has been collaborating with her the entire time.

What’s most shocking about this reveal, though, is Lady Mae’s decision to hand the estate over to Tara (who made an impassioned case during their meetup) before discovering Rochelle was pulling the strings behind the scenes.

Had Lady Mae known what was really happening she (obviously) would’ve never agreed to give her home (that everybody and their mama (literally) lives in) to Tara after their meeting at New Revelations.

While this messy situation grew even worse, Grace and Noah raced to find out why original estate owner Loretta Davis–a white woman–would leave the estate to Darryl James–a Black man–during that time period.

There’s also the looming divorce between Jacob and Kerissa that hit Zora hard, AJ connecting with Bishop and Sophia, Charity attempting to redeem herself by tracking down Phil’s father to hopefully get the goods on Harmony & Hope and the growing uncertainty about Calvary that continue to make this season must-see event TV.

Peep the funniest (and pettiest) reactions to last night’s “Greenleaf” episode on the flip.