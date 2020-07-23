Rumor Control? Dame Dash Defends Detached Comrade Kanye West From Kim Kardashian’s Klaims Of Bi-Polar Disorder

Kanye West has had a turbulent couple of weeks ever since he announced that he’s “running for president”. The rapper/producer/shoemaker got himself into big trouble over the weekend when loudly and wrongly stated that Harriet Tubman never freed the slaves. He then proceeded to tearfully reveal that he pressured Kim Kardashian to have an abortion when they found out that she was pregnant with North. Finally, his erratic behavior came to a crescendo earlier this week when he went on an angry Twitter tirade where he accused Kim of cheating on him with Meek Mill and sexually exploiting their children. Even Kris Jenner caught a stray YZY bullet.

Subsequently, Kanye’s friends have rallied around him to ensure that he’s doing well and that he’s not letting his medical needs fall by the wayside. Hell, if you let one of his friends tell it, there are no medical needs…

Dame Dash has been in Wyoming with Kanye and he spoke to PageSix to strike back against Kim Kardashian’s claim that Kanye is going through a manic episode.

“I don’t give a f–k about none of that. I see him — he’s cool. I don’t give a f–k what they say. He’s a little tired but he’s happy.” He also said that West’s “productive” and “having fun.” “Why are you talking about [his mental health]? He’s in a big room with 40 different companies. Ideas development. It’s a laboratory going on over here. Just think of Willy Wonka.”

We ARE thinking of Willy Wonka, Dame. That’s why we’re concerned. You think Willy Wonka is the prototype for logic and sound thought process??

Anyway, Dame went on to push back against the idea that Kanye is “crazy”:

“People think he lost his mind just because he cried. The way he lost his mind and jumped on a jet and then jumped off the jet to come back to his 40,000-acre ranch? Yeah, I’d like to lose my mind like that.” He added, “There’s definitely people around him that love him and he’s going to be all right. We are praying, we are working. People think like we are in an insane asylum [but] we got an album coming out.”

Ok, brotha, whatever you say. Just make sure that man is doing what he’s supposed to in order to stay well. His antics are completely ignorant, but those notwithstanding, he has children that he needs to be around for.