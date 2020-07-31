Black Is We: All The Celebrity Guest Appearances You May Have Missed From #BlackIsKing

Beyonce’s #BlackIsKing is a triumph and tribute to the African diaspora. The movie has been widely praised already and it’s only been out a few hours. The Guardian encapsulated the beauty of the movie in their review:

“This soundtrack and film is a love letter to the black diaspora, to remind them that they, too, are part of something bigger. With appearances from Jay-Z, Kelly Rowland, Pharrell and Naomi Campbell, this star-studded film has something for everyone. It is compelling in every sense and takes you on a moving journey: not only through the story of The Lion King, but through a small portion of the beautiful cultures and traditions that exist within black communities globally.”

As part of her celebration, Beyonce celebrated artists and figures she collaborated with. She had her guest performers, friends and inspirations all through the movie. Want to see who they are? Hit the flip.