UnsolvedMysteries: Twitter Is CONVINCED Carol Baskin-y Bumpkin Rob Endres Wacked His Wife Patrice

The first two episodes of Netflix’s twisty-turny “Unsolved Mysteries” reboot are must-see TV with a slew of questionable characters, bewildering developments and rewindable moments that continue to fuel plausible conspiracy theories across the internet.

Last week, we delved into the perplexing Rey Rivea saga that set the tone for the now infamous Patrice Endres case where the seemingly perfect mother and wife disappeared from her hair salon in Cummings, Georgia on April 15, 2004.

The episode (“13 Minutes”) is named for a span of unaccounted time on the day Endres disappeared from her salon where she placed a phone call at 11:37 a.m. but didn’t pick up the next call at 11:50 a.m. In that time period, she was thought to have been taken.

Enter Patrice’s very, uh, eccentric husband Rob Endres who raised eyebrows with several bizarre statements that, in many minds, made him a prime player despite his denials throughout the episode.

In one scene, he explains that he carried his wife’s skull around for hours and slept with her ashes like “a teddy bear” without the slightest hint of self-awareness.

Naturally, he was compared to Carole Baskin–the kooky ‘Tiger King’ villain who was cleared of dumping (literally) her late husband Don Lewis despite literally everybody believing she did.

As of this very moment, police have ruled out Rob but that hasn’t stopped Twitter users from tweeting themselves into a TIZZY over the buzzy case.

Rob: was somebody’s toy for a while? did they take a wheelbarrow and haul her out there? I don’t know…..#UnsolvedMysteries pic.twitter.com/6P6HoOZbUf — 💜 (@iheartjaxtara) July 1, 2020

Peep alll the hysteria over the unsolved Patrice Endres case on the flip.