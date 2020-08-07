All The Caked Out Cameos We ACTUALLY Enjoyed In The “WAP” Video

The Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion “WAP” video is full of surprise cameos. Some more welcomed than the others. The inclusion of other women is a conscious effort by Cardi as she mentioned in her Apple Music interview:

I feel like people be wanting to put female artists against each other. It’s the people that be trying to do that sh-t. You know what I’m saying? Every single time I feel like there’s a female artist that’s coming up, coming up, coming up and it’s getting they mainstream moment, I always see like little slick comments like, “Oh, they taking over your spot. They taking over this. They taking over that.” And it just makes me feel like, damn, why it had to be like that? Because I actually like shorty music a lot. Why does it even have to be like that? Why it has to be on some, somebody’s taking my spot, somebody is taking my this. There’s a lot of female artists right now and all of them are a little bit different from me. And it’s just, I feel like there should be different female artists that everybody could relate to somebody. Somebody might relate to me or my past. I was a dancer and I was in the streets and sh-t. But then somebody could relate to another female artist that was a school girl. They been in school or something. Some female artists are more tomboyish than the other. Maybe tomboyish girls could relate to that type of person. And some female artists could relate to the girly type of person. And some females can relate to the popping p–sy, type of female artists. So I feel like there should be variety. You know what I’m saying? Because people need somebody to relate to or to gravitate to more. But people be trying to make that beef…