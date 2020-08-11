‘I Like Strawberries’: Devin Booker Openly Flirts With Kendall Jenner Months After First Being Spotted Together

It looks like things are still going strong for Kendall Jenner and her basketball beau Devin Booker, even though the latter is trapped inside the NBA bubble for the foreseeable future.

The Phoenix Suns star drew a lot of attention to his relationship with Kendall on Monday, leaving a comment on one of the model’s photos that ended up garnering a whopping 50,000 likes.

KJ posted a boomerang on Instagram, showing off her moneymaker with a very simple caption: the strawberry emoji. The emoji itself probably didn’t have anything to do with the picture itself, but nonetheless, Booker took this as an opportunity to let Kendall know how he feels about her, commenting, “I like strawberries.”

While some NBA fans online–who presumably weren’t aware of the couple’s short history–made fun of Devin for shooting his shot to such a huge celebrity, the baller definitely scored, with Kendall sending back some more strawberry emojis his way in response to his comment.

Kendall Jenner was first spotted with Devin Booker back in April, when TMZ snapped photos of the two in the middle of a road trip with one another. It was these photos going public that caused Kendall to fight back against jokes about her frequent NBA relationships, responding to users saying she gets passed around by writing, “they act like i’m not in full control of where i throw this cooch.”

Whatever the case maybe, we’re happy to see Kendall coupled up with her baller boo Devin. Seems these two like to keep things on the down-low as we haven’t heard too much about their relationship. Somethings are better left private.