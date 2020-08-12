Knuck If You (Milwaukee) Buck: Giannis Antetokounmpo Got Ejected For Head-Butting Moritz Wagner

In “Yay Sports!” news…

Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo was ejected from their game against the Washington Wizards on Tuesday night for head-butting Moritz Wagner.

The head-butt in question happened during the second quarter of Tuesday’s game inside the bubble, following an already intense game between Antetokounmpo and Wagner. For the incident, Giannis received a flagrant 2 foul.

Giannis headbutted Mo Wagner and got ejected 😳 pic.twitter.com/vmRJuKqF5v — ESPN (@espn) August 12, 2020

This marks Antetokounmpo’s third career ejection in the regular season and fourth overall including the playoffs.

Tuesday’s ejection is the first for Giannis since 2018 against the Denver Nuggets.

“Terrible action,” Antetokounmpo said about last night’s incident. “If I could go back, turn back time and go back to that play, I wouldn’t do it. But at the end of the day, we’re all human, we all make mistakes. I think I’ve done a great job all year, in my career at keeping my composure and focus on the game, but at the end of the day, we’re human and make mistakes. But at the end of the day, you learn from it, keep playing good basketball and keep moving forward.” He went on to say, “I don’t have nothing against Wagner, it wasn’t just him. It was just like, in my mind, all these games I’ve played with guys hitting me, I lost it for a second.”

The 2019 MVP ended up finishing out the game having played only 10 minutes and getting 12 points. Even without Giannis’ help in the final quarters, The Bucks beat The Wizards 126 – 113 and remain the No. 1 team in the Eastern Conference.