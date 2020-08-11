A Gallery Of Dry A$$ Losers Who Are BIG MAD Over “WAP” And All Its Glory

Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion totally shook up the world with their caked out, donkalicious “WAP” video and the sentiment behind the fact that women deserve to have some happiness when smashing cakes to smithereens. You would think that this would be largely uncontroversial, but alas, every time women want to feel some joy, the angry musty ashy dust bubbles always pop out.

The WAP situation seems to have gotten people up in arms more than usual. The losers are all out there and ready to speak about their anger. Everyone from politicians to celebrities to pundits to flat-out bums are trying to talk about their anger.

We gathered up a list of folks who are BIG mad over the raunchy music video. The list includes corny comments from CeeLo Green, who hasn’t had the best taste in lyrical content either in the past and sore loser Deanna Lorraine who lost miserably to Nancy Pelosi during this election. Remember too, folks were also heated over Kylie Jenner’s appearance in the music video and sent social media into an uproar last week to get the reality star removed. What is everyone’s problem with the deliciously caked and booty filled masterpiece? A little skin got ya’ll that pressed?

So you know what time it is. Let’s make fun of them! Hit the flip and see why we need to clown people who miserably discredit the greatness of Cardi and Meg’s “Wap” video.