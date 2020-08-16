Ain’t Sh*t Sweet: Kanye Congratulates Kamala Harris While Confirming He’s Still In The Race

Back in 2016 when Kanye West took the VMA’s stage and declared he was going to run for president in 2020, many people laughed it off thinking it was a joke. Now, 2020 Kanye and his tweetstorms have pushed the presidential run to the top of his to-do list and he’s actually put a lot of actions behind his words.

Kanye had one very controversial rally in South Carolina complete with pro-life arguments and what many saw as Harriet Tubman slander. Then, he moved to get his name on ballots across US states last minute, which worked in a few, but he came up short in most.

Earlier this week, Joe Biden announced he was picking Kamala Harris as his running mate and Kanye gave an unexpected reaction to the news. Kanye took to Twitter to congratulate Kamala and to reveal his theory that his mother, Donda West, would have been friends with the Senator. Along with the congratulations, he also reminded her he is still in this 2020 election and that he is in it to win. Kanye stated it is an honor to run against her while calling himself the “future president.”

Weirdly enough, Kanye seems to approve of Kamala way more than he does Joe Biden, who he hasn’t had much nice to say about thus far.