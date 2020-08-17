BOOM BOOM CLAP! “The Game” Premiered On Netflix & Stirred Up Hilarious Hysteria

Am i the only one who still tight about Derwin & Drew Sidora? 🙄 #TheGameonNetflix #TheGame pic.twitter.com/ZUVR68akWx — ✨LEEMELONE✨ (@i_be_tweetin_) August 16, 2020

After weeks of chitter-chatter (and debate) over “Moesha,” Netflix released popular “Girlfriends” spin-off “The Game” starring Tia Mowry-Hardrict, Pooch Hall, Wendy Racquel Robinson, Brittany Daniel, Hosea Chanchez and Cody Bell that, at its height, was must-see TV on social media a la “Insecure.”

“The Game” follows a group of dynamic women (headlined by Melanie) who all have relationships with professional football players (headlined by Derwin who’s entangled in a toxic baeship with Melanie) on the hilarious sitcom that aired on The CW from 2009 to 2009 for its first three seasons and BET from 2011 to 2015 for its last six seasons.

At one point, there were actually plans to reboot the decade-old show for the CW. In December, it was reported the show was coming back as an hour-long series but we’re unsure if it’s still a go.

“This time, our out-of-touch old-timers are determined to help a bunch of knuckle-head new-schoolers navigate the ruthless game of football on and off the field,” according to the show premise.

the way I’m about to get wrapped up in the drama all over again 😩🤣 The Game: Season 1-3 is now streaming on @netflix!! pic.twitter.com/YeNJUBNchU — Strong Black Lead (@strongblacklead) August 15, 2020

“The goal of Strong Black Lead is to celebrate and lift up Black Hollywood. These trailblazing shows are a huge part of that story. From the classic clown episode of “The Parkers” to “Moesha”s mind-tripping meet-up with Brandy, we’re thrilled that our members can now enjoy these amazing classics,” gushed Netflix’s Bradley Edwards, Manager, Content Acquisition and Jasmyn Lawson, Manager, Strong Black Lead.

