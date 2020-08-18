Before Bodak: Cardi B’s Most Outrageous Love & Hip-Hop Moments

Cardi B is the biggest music artist in the world right now. She has a worldwide hit “WAP” that is topping every single chart. She also interviewed Joe Biden just this week about his presidential big. We stan a star who contains multitudes.

But wayyyy before Cardi was international royalty, she was a viral sensation who was trying to grow her career on LHH seasons six and seven. Here’s how VH1 described her:

What began simply as a journey of self expression and comedic tirades, quickly catapulted Bronx native, Belcalis “Cardi B” Almanzar into social media stardom and to be recognized as the breakout star of Love & Hip Hop Season 6. With nearly 5 million followers on Instagram, this fiery Latina has evolved into an entertainer, actress, and staple in the NYC social scene. Cardi has been focusing on her music career, releasing several records in the past year, and touring all over the world! But with a career that’s “poppin'”, can Cardi juggle a relationship with her incarcerated boyfriend, Tommy, or do the pressures of long hours on the road and a certain handsome producer get the best of our “regular, degular, schmegular” girl from the Bronx?

People forget she was full of catchphrases and viral moments even back then. So hit the flip and see her most iconic Love & Hip-Hop moments before she was giving us WAP.