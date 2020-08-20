The Internet Is Already Trashing Jay-Z’s Old Man Brunch Boot Bars About Black Twitter Before Even Hearing His New Song

Jay-Z is back (just in time to spoil a Nas album release, but that’s a whole different animal). The new Jay? It’s a collaboration with Pharrell called “Entrepreneur” about, well, let Pharrell explain it via Time Magazine:

“In this position with no choice / The system imprison young Black boys / Distract with white noise,” Williams whispers. “The intention for a song was all about how tough it is to be an entrepreneur in our country to begin with,” Williams tells TIME. “Especially as someone of color, there’s a lot of systemic disadvantages and purposeful blockages. How can you get a fire started, or even the hope of an ember to start a fire, when you’re starting at disadvantages with regards to health care, education, and representation?” “When you have successful beehive-type communities where you can circulate money within your community, it makes a huge difference,” he says. “They keep saying the American Dream is about the house and picket fence, the wife and two kids. Come on—let’s be honest. It’s always boiled down to money and an opportunity.” “The song is trying to communicate that when we stick together, treat each other better and welcome each other, there’s more money and more opportunity for everyone,” Williams says.

Jay also has this doozy of a line: “Black Twitter, what’s that? When Jack gets paid, do you? For every one Gucci, support two FUBU’s.”

FUBU? This is all seen as Jay lecturing us again about what we do with our money and why we can’t get rich like him. Fair?

Jay Z today: Why y'all on black twitter? And buying Gucci instead of supporting Fubu? Jay Z four months from now: I'm very pleased to announce I'm collaborating with Gucci on their black twitter line. — Aye throw that Boyz II Men on (@DragonflyJonez) August 20, 2020

