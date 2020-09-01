Cam Newton’s Baby Mama Kia Proctor Said She Needs $15K A Month To Support Their Four Kids In NFL Star’s Support Suit (Exclusive)

The mother of NFL star Cam Newton’s four kids said she’s spending more than $15,000 a month to support the children and makes barely enough to put a dent in those costs.

Kia Proctor filed court papers in her paternity and child support suit with Newton detailing the cost of providing for their family, which includes Chosen, four, Sovereign-Dior, three, Camidas, two, and baby Cashmere, who’ll be one years old next month.

Proctor said her monthly spending includes $3,000 on household and grocery items, $2,966 on child care, $2,640 on her car and $666 on clothing, $300 on grooming and another $416 on entertainment.

Despite racking up $15,678 in expenses, the 32-year-old mom said she only makes a minimum wage, $1,276 – a fraction of the income required for the children’s care.

We exclusively revealed that Newton, 31, sued Proctor last year for paternity, joint physical custody and visitation for their four children. Newton admitted that he’d signed the kids’ birth certificates, but wanted DNA proof. He also said he’d been voluntarily paying child support but asked the judge to figure out a dollar amount for support going forward.

But Proctor countersued Newton arguing that she should have full physical custody of the kids because she was moving out of state and away from Newton, and given his career in the NFL, a joint physical custody plan would be workable. She also asked for child support and said she hadn’t worked during their six years together and did not have a way to support herself.

While Proctor has since moved back to her native Maryland with the kids, Newton welcomed a baby boy, Caesar, with social media model La Reina Shaw.

We’ve reached out to Newton’s lawyer for comment. So far, we haven’t heard back.