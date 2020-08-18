Bangers & Braidlettes: Radiant Rager Travis Scott Covers GQ’s September Issue

We’re living in tough times, but as someone who is always innovating and using his creativity to the fullest, Travis Scott is one of the artists who has made the most of 2020, so it’s only right that GQ is giving him cover honors for their September issue. The theme of the issue is Change Is Good, a united manifesto that will be echoed by all 21 global editions of GQ. Check out a few choice quotes below:

On Staying Motivated:

“Seeing what’s going on in the world is keeping me motivated,” says Travis Scott. “Figuring out ways to make it better, that’s really keeping me motivated. And whether it’s with music, or whether it’s trying to go change stuff in the inner city—I’m just trying to turn it up on all levels.”

On Fatherhood:

“It’s amazing just to watch my daughter grow,” he says of Stormi, his 2½ year old child with Kylie Jenner. “I’m keeping her aware of what’s going on in the world. As a parent, I’m always instilling knowledge, even at this age.”

On The 2020 Election and Uprisings:

“It’s a point where there has to be some acknowledgment, like, ‘This sh*t is not cool,’” he says. “We’ve been through this for how many years? It’s a fight that we’ve been fighting for, and it seems no one wants to give us this result we’ve been looking for—for years—and our voices need to be heard.”

On Kanye West:

“Everyone’s entitled to their own [opinion]. I just tell him how I feel. How people feel about this sh*t.” Scott says, admitting he feels a responsibility to have these conversations with West. “That’s my big bro.”

The article also talks in more detail about Scott’s successful Fortnite 3D shows, his collaboration with Kid Cudi, his contribution to the upcoming Christopher Nolan film ‘Tenet’ and more. Read the full story HERE