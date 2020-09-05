Welp! Summer Walker Gets Dragged By Eliza Reign For Poking Her Nose In Future’s Child Support Case, Showerless Slander Ensues

If ‘and I oop…’ was a beef, it would be the random fight between Future’s baby mama Eliza Reign and singer Summer Walker who were arguing loudly on social media yesterday after Summer had negative things to say about Eliza’s child support battle with rapper Future. Eliza then shut her down pointing out childless Summer’s apparent lack of desire to bathe.

The feud started when Summer Walker called out Eliza Reign on her finsta (fake instagram) account @galactawhore, writing over her photo, “SHE WANTS 53 THOUSAND A MONTH. WOMEN LIKE THIS ARE SO DISGUSTING AND SAD. I FEEL SO BAD FOR THIS MAN. WHERE DO Y’ALL EVEN FIND THESE TYPE OF WOMEN?”

Reign clapped back in her Instagram stories to Summer who has zero children, asking her where her brain was at. She also pointed to Summer’s boyfriend, famous producer London On Da Track, who she says is “worse” than Future when it comes to providing for his children.

Eliza Reign went on to explain that babies are expensive and how the “$53k” amount came about. Reign said in several different IG story posts that after Future refused to provide his finances, the judge used public information from Forbes to come up with the amount.

The mom then clarified that she wants enough for private schooling for her daughter Reign and to have a lifestyle similar to her dad’s in order to “see the world through the eyes of the privileged.” She also added that she’s not worried about the people who don’t agree with her in this case. Ending on a sour note, she said she won’t continue explain herself to a girl who says she doesn’t bathe.

Eliza had been referring to a post made in 2019 where Summer said she detested taking showers.

Yikes!

Summer Walker has been dating London on Da Track for over a year now and he is having a child support battle of his own. Recently we reported that his baby mama wanted him jail for failing to pay child support for their toddler son. THe young mom is seeking to receive $4,600 a month for living and daycare expenses.

It seems like Eliza was just trying to speak up for herself, do you think she’s fed up with all of the criticism by now?