Trespassing Tunes: SZA Recorded Her New Track “Hit Different” At DJ Khaled’s Home While He Was Away

Finally, after what feels like forever, SZA is back on the scene with some new music.

The songstress blessed fans on Thursday night by dropping her new track, “Hit Different” with Ty Dolla $ign following concerns from followers that TDE was holding her music unnecessarily. Now, it seems like all is well within the label and fans are rejoicing that there’s some new SZA to listen to for the long weekend.

One person who was excited to see the new SZA drop was none other than DJ Khaled, who shouted out the release on his Instagram page after promoting his own video for “POPSTAR,” which hilariously starred Justin Bieber in place of Drake. After seeing the supportive message, the singer went on to reveal that she actually recorded the song at Khaled’s house–but she never actually told the producer until now.

“I never told u but I recorded this song at your house while y’all was gone,” she wrote along with a laughing emoji. “Thank you so much king.”

It seems like even when DJ Khaled isn’t directly involved in a collaboration, he’s still out here helping artists in any way he can (even if he’s not aware that he’s helping).

SZA actually spoke about this fact in a recent interview with Zane Lowe. She told the Beats 1 radio host that she and The Neptunes, who produced “Hit Different,” recorded the song in Khaled’s Miami home earlier this year while he was at the Super Bowl.