Big Sean Sheds A Tear As He Finally Releases Long-Awaited Album ‘Detroit 2’–“It Was A Lot To Get To This Point”

Big Sean was more than ready to put out the follow-up to his highly-anticipated Detroit mixtape on Thursday.

As the rapper enters his 10-year mark in the music industry, it makes sense to see how emotional he was while preparing to release Detroit 2. This is a project that has been years in the making, and of course, Sean is just as excited to get his work out to the world as his fans are to hear it.

On Friday night, as the Detroit native got ready for the release of his 5th studio album, he let his supporters in on an intimate moment. While taking in all of the emotions and adrenaline from the album drop, Big Sean filmed a short video of him with tears in his eyes, thanking fans for all of their support over the last decade of his career.

Awwww! Big Sean gets emotional as he drops his long-awaited album #Detroit2 🥺 pic.twitter.com/noILfHy108 — The FOUR23 (@Thefour23YT) September 4, 2020

He even tweeted about all of the emotions he was feeling, letting everyone know the tears in his eyes aren’t just from his development as a musician, but as a person.

Fuck man I got tears in my eyes, it was a lot to get to this point. Still a long way to go. Not even talking bout the music, just as a person… — Sean Don (@BigSean) September 4, 2020

“I pray you guys can feel my energy cause it’s pure,” Sean tweeted. “I don’t know if you’ll love it or hate it, but atleast I put effort into something positive. I plan on getting better and better either way and walking in my purpose! I’m here to stay. Nothing can stop me, I’m unstoppable!” He continued, “It’s so many people who turned their back on me, even people I made M’s with or contributed to their life at that! But I’ll never turn my back on them or y’all. ain’t my character! So when I said on Deep Reverence about the “ones who stuck wit me” I really do it for y’all!”

I pray you guys can feel my energy cause it’s pure. I don’t know if you’ll love it or hate it, but atleast I put effort into something positive. I plan on getting better and better either way and walking in my purpose! I’m here to stay. Nothing can stop me, I’m unstoppable! — Sean Don (@BigSean) September 4, 2020