Funniest Tweets That Got Everyone Through The Week, Vol. 21

Me pulling up to Gladys Knight vs Patti Labelle #Verzuz pic.twitter.com/vfDBqUYGwP — ♋︎ (@LUXURY0RNOTHING) September 9, 2020

Back at it again with more hilarious tweets that got us through another wild week dominated by Patti/Gladys Verzuz hysteria, Odell Beckham Jr. getting involved in a, uh, sh***y situation, Blacktress Janet Hubert kicking off the apocalypse by reuniting with Will Smith, Gizelle Bryant taking us back to 1988, Tory blaming his dangerous shenanigans on the alcohol, the return of beloved sitcom “Girlfriends,” hated “Power” villain Tariq linking up with Method Man and Mary J. Blige in “Power Book II: Ghost” and KUWTK FINALLY ending after 20 seasons.

“It is with heavy hearts that we’ve made the difficult decision as a family to say goodbye to Keeping Up with the Kardashians,” captioned Kim K about the iconic reality show on Instagram.

“After what will be 14 years, 20 seasons, hundreds of episodes and numerous spin-off shows, we are beyond grateful to all of you who’ve watched us for all of these years – through the good times, the bad times, the happiness, the tears, and the many relationships and children. We’ll forever cherish the wonderful memories and countless people we’ve met along the way,” she added.

This was only one of several hot topics in the second week of the 6th month in quarantine where many of us are stressed TF out, attempting to protect our peace, learning new skills, supporting Black businesses, searching for something new on Netflix or mourning the cancelations of EVERY SINGLE THING WE LOVE during the WORST year in recent history.

