Funniest Tweets That Got Everyone Through The Week, Vol. 20

Back at it again with more hilarious tweets that got us through another wild week dominated by Brandy/Monica Verzuz hysteria, Jamaican white woman of color Adele-Paulette Shelly-Ann Adkins showing out at the Notting Hill Carnival, Niecy Nash shocking everyone with a surprise wedding and transracial white woman Jessica Krug aka Bruschetta Scott King admitting that she pretended to be Black for YEARS.

If you missed it, the Blackfishy bamboozler (who taught African-American history at George Washington University) admitted to pretending to be Black for YEARS.

Yep, YEARS like her transracial ancestor Rachel Dolezal who walked so Krug could hop between Black and Afro-Latina despite looking very much like a white woman based on the pics that surfaced online.

Known as Jess La Bombalera in activism circles, she revealed her deception in a Medium post where she explains how she evolved from a white Jewish child in suburban Kansas City, Missouri to a Blacktivist who teaches salsa classes and occasionally writes for Essence Magazine–a publication targeted toward Black women.

Oh yes, it was a MESS that kicked off our 6th month in quarantine where many of us are stressed TF out, attempting to protect our peace, learning new skills, supporting Black businesses, searching for something new on Netflix or mourning the cancelations of EVERY SINGLE THING WE LOVE during the WORST year in recent history.

What was your fave story of the week? Do you think Verzuz peaked with Brandy & Monica? Tell us in the comments and peep the absolute funniest tweets (and memes) that got us through the week on the flip.