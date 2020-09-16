Dazzling Wrestler Bae Sasha Banks Appears In “The Mandalorian” Season 2 Teaser, Trends Worldwide

You say you wanna own your life, then wake up and take your own advice. pic.twitter.com/HHRi6oF68L — $asha Banks (@SashaBanksWWE) August 11, 2020

Dazzling wrestler bae Sasha “Legit Boss” Banks has fans in a frenzy over her cameo in “The Mandalorian” Season 2 teaser as a potential Jedi in the smash hit space western that shattered social media while elevating her global superstar status.

If you’re not familiar, she’s Snoop Dogg‘s cousin who joined WWE‘s main roster in July 2015 where she became the first woman to headline a WWE pay-per-view event and win the Pro Wrestling Illustrated award for Feud of the Year.

Now, 5 years later, she’s one of WWE’s brightest stars with a role on Disney’s streaming sensation starring our lovable God nephew Baby Yoda who returns with our favorite bounty hunter Din Djarin to reunite with the Jedis in another intergalactically geeky adventure.

Banks joins rumored newcomers Rosario Dawson (reportedly playing Ahsoka Tano) and Katee Sackhoff (as Bo-Katan Kryze) on the Emmy-nominated series looks to carry Disney+ on its back through a seemingly never-ending pandemic that’s delayed other highly anticipated streaming exclusives like Marvel’s “The Falcon and The Winter Soldier.”

In 2020, she was named the top Black wrestler in the world in a newly-published “BW 500” list recognized by Pro Wrestling Illustrated.

“I’m a boss,” she boasted in an entertaining interview with The Undefeated.

“I was born to do this. I’m built for success. I’m here to show the world I’m the best. I’m not cocky. I’m confident. Any time I walk into the room, people are going to see me because I am a boss. When I walk into the room, people will know they’re in a room with the boss.”

But she wasn’t done.

” I am the Beyoncé of the WWE. I am. The Beyoncé of the WWE. Beyoncé is the greatest, so I am the greatest. Not only in the Women’s division, I’m trying to show the guys I’m better than them. I can close out RAW every week if you give me the opportunity. I want to be the face of the women’s division and I will be.”

Are you excited to see Sasha on ‘The Mandalorian?’ Will you be watching Smackdown now? Tell us in the comments and get into the rising superstar on the flip.