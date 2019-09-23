Emmys So Black-ish: Funniest Tweets From The 2019 Emmy Awards

- By Bossip Staff
1 of 9

Hilarious Tweets From 2019 Emmys

The 2019 Emmys were another mildly entertaining spectacle sprinkled with magical moments like Billy Porter making history, Jharrell Jerome collecting what was owed to him and our fave Black actresses slayyyying the carpet.

While still not very exciting, we enjoyed this year’s Black-ish Emmys that celebrated emerging talent who captivated audiences with unforgettably powerful performances in another amazing year for creatives of color in Hollywood.

Peep the funniest tweets and memes from the 2019 Emmys on the flip.

Forget the Emmys, Rihanna is making popcorn on Instagram Live

I identify as Billy Porter’s reaction while Rupaul is accepting an Emmy #Emmys

Billy Porter was like

Black people.

Christina Applegate wants Jenny McCarthy dead

Gwyneth’s face at the end.

    Me showing up 25 minutes late to a meeting I’m presenting at

    Billy Porter looking like the cocaine drug lord in a Netflix series about gays who run their operation out of AirBnB

