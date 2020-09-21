Represent: Zendaya, Regina King, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Uzo Aduba And More Win Big At The 2020 Emmy Awards

The 72nd Annual Emmy Awards happened on Sunday — mostly without a studio audience. Hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, with D-Nice serving as official DJ and music consultant (and pretty much co-host), this year’s show was chock full of commercials and almost entirely virtual. But for those of us who care about representation — it happened bigtime. While Anthony Anderson joked that in the year that was supposed to be the Blackest Emmy’s ever, most nominees couldn’t even get in the building BUT between Sunday’s Emmy’s and the Creative Arts Emmys that happened all week — Black Hollywood racked up a GANG of awards… AND some of our favorites still managed to fashionably flex despite the lack of a traditional red carpet.

Check out some of our favorite looks from the night below and keep reading for a list of the winners hailing from Black Hollywood…

Tracee Ellis Ross went with a gilded ruffled halter gown

With a slit wayyyyy up there

Tracee looked gorgeous presenting at the show.

Zendaya served in black and purple — looking like the Hollywood royalty she proved she is.

She wore the Black designer Christopher John Rogers to present at the show then had a wardrobe change into custom Giorgio Armani before accepting her Leading Actress win.

Zendaya’s stylist Law Roach also dressed Kerry Washington for the big night

This is Dolce & Gabbana, if you didn’t know, now you know

Robin Thede was styled by Wayman and Micah and wore Christian Siriano

The dynamic duo also dressed Regina King in this amazing Schiaparelli gown.

Cynthia Erivo looked fashion forward in a lime and purple Versace mini, styled by Jason Bolden

Jason also worked his magic on Yara Shahidi

H.E.R. wore Vera Wang for her In Memoriam performance

Issa Rae and her team rented out the SoFi Stadium in Inglewood just so she could C-Walk in her Sergio Hudson.

One of the highlights of the show for us was when Issa talked about her first TV pitch meeting in one of the evening’s segments about represenation. Check it out below, then hit the flip for the winner’s list: