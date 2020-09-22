Skrrrt Skrrrrrrt: Michael Jordan And Denny Hamlin Recruit Bubba Wallace To Create First Black Owner-Black Driver Duo In NASCAR

Bubba Wallace has had quite a 2020. As we all remember, he became a national lightning rod during the days of the George Floyd protests when a noose was found in his garage and his NASCAR family rallied around him in an unprecedented show of support.

They say there’s sunshine after the rain and we can’t think of too many things brighter than doing business with Michael Jordan. According to ESPN, Jordan and long-time friend and racing star Denny Hamlin have formed a racing team and Bubba Wallace will be their #1 driver. This is a HUGE move that ESPN says was largely inspired by the attention and negativity that was thrown at Bubba during noosegate.

Jordan released a statement speaking on his new endeavor:

“Growing up in North Carolina, my parents would take my brothers, sisters and me to races, and I’ve been a NASCAR fan my whole life,” said Jordan. “The opportunity to own my own racing team in partnership with my friend, Denny Hamlin, and to have Bubba Wallace driving for us, is very exciting for me. Historically, NASCAR has struggled with diversity and there have been few Black owners. The timing seemed perfect as NASCAR is evolving and embracing social change more and more. In addition to the recent commitment and donations I have made to combat systemic racism, I see this as a chance to educate a new audience and open more opportunities for Black people in racing.”

Hamlin also took to social media to talk about this new alliance.

Tonight, I’m excited to announce MJ and I are starting a new, single car @NASCAR Cup Series team for 2021. Deciding on a driver was easy – it had to be @BubbaWallace. pic.twitter.com/nIJv0X6ZOX — Denny Hamlin (@dennyhamlin) September 22, 2020

Last but certainly not least, here’s what Bubba had to say about becoming the leading man on MJ’s and Denny’s team:

This is big. We’ll have to watch and see how this all pans out in the long run but it’s exciting news nonetheless.