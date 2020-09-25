CANCELED: The Most Shocking Lines From Tory Lanez’s MESSY Surprise Album

By now, you’ve probably rolled your eyes at Tory Lanez dropping a messy surprise album where he addresses the now infamous Megan Thee Stallion saga, has a hissy fit about his height, professes his love for Kylie, fires shots at unproblematic women and refuses to take any responsibility for ruining his own career.

Whew, it’s quite the delusional doozy that somehow manages to make everything worse in genuinely baffling moments that should’ve never been recorded and shared with millions of people.

“To my fans … I’m sorry for my silence …. but respectfully .. I got time today …… 9 PM PST,” he teased on Twitter before dropping the uncomfortably toxic album that we’re sure he was advised against releasing.

The 17-track project titled “Daystar” comes weeks after ex-friend Megan Thee Stallion confirmed him as her shooter on the night in question. After dropping the new release, Tory shared with fans via Twitter that this was the best way for him to speak about the issue at hand.

“There is a time to stay silent . And a time to speak ….. I said all I could say on this … ALL PLATFORMS … ….. #DAYSTAR … I’ll be back to y’all soon …. respectfully ….”, the caption read.

Back in August, Meg took to Instagram live to officially confirm Tory as her shooter and she had this to say:

“Yes… Tory shot me. You shot me and you got your publicist and your people going to these blogs lying,” she said in the video. “Stop lying. Why lie? I don’t understand.”

“I didn’t tell the police nothing because I didn’t want us to get in no more trouble,” she added in the viral post.

Oh, but Meg wasn’t done.

“Lol what I have learned about the majority of the people on social media is y’all like to hear bad news before good news, a lie spreads quicker than the truth, and y’all really be believing the sh*t YALL make up.”

The “Hot Girl” added, “I got hit at the back of my feet because when I got shot I was WALKING AWAY FACING THE BACK. why would I lie abt getting shot?” Last month, Meg even shared photos of her gruesome gunshot wounds to shut down skeptics who felt like she was lying about the shooting.

Now, you would think celebs, especially A-list women, would have moved the Heavens and Earth to support Megan and condemn Tory Lanez but it’s veryyy quiet in Hollyweird. Only a handful of celebs like Bun B have spoken out in support of Meg. The Laker’s J.R. Smith was also quick to come to Megan’s defense. Tory took some lyrical shots at Smith for calling him a “clown” on his track “Sorry But I Had To…”

Lanez was arrested the morning of the incident on suspicion of possession of a concealed weapon and released on bail later that day but has not been charged with anything related to the incident. Police and prosecutors say the case remains under investigation. You can listen to the new project down below:

How do you feel about Tory’s surprise album? Fair or FOUL? Do you think Meg should respond? Tell us in the comments and peep the most shocking lines from the surprise album in the flip.