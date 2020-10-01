Fire Emoji: Stalley Delivers Bars & Architecture In Visual For “General City” [Video]

Fresh off of his new ep Speak No Blue, Blue Collar Gang general Stalley has delivered fans a new video. The midwest born MC gifted the 8 track project to fans on September 25th, with features from Major Myjah and Trippie Redd.

The ep marks the second project Stalley has released this year, with Pariah hitting streaming services back in April. It’s been a hand full of years since the artist has been free from label contracts and he’s been flexing all of benefits by putting out as much content as permissible.

“I’ve always wanted to feel free and make music without the feeling of being judged,” the former Atlanta records signee said during an interview with REVOLT TV. “Now, I can write a song, put it out and give it to my fans. Freedom equals a free pen.”

When he’s not kicking it with his siberian husky Monte, Stalley is in the studio — clearly. General City was filmed in NYC by budding (and dope) music video director Frankie Fire and the track is produced by Black Diamond. Peep Stalley’s new video for “General City” below.

Stalley’s entire EP, “Speak No Blue” can be streamed here for the music lovers.