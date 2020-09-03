GO HOME, ROGER: Funniest Tweets From The “Sister, Sister” Premiere On Netflix

It’s 1994 all over again on social media where everyone’s buzzing over beloved ’90s sitcom “Sister, Sister” that premiered on Netflix this week and fueled a hilarious nostalgia wave as the latest addition to the streaming giant’s Black sitcom universe.

The classic sitcom (which originally aired from 1994 to 1999) starred Tamera Mowry-Housley and Tia Mowry-Hardrict as twin sisters Tia Landry and Tamera Campbell who accidentally reunited 14 years after being separated at birth.

Happy Sept. 1st! Reminder: Sister Sister is finally on Netflix (@strongblacklead) pic.twitter.com/CyLESRHzbE — 𝕂𝕨𝕒𝕟𝕚 𝔸. 𝕃𝕦𝕟𝕚𝕤 (@KwaniALunis) September 1, 2020

Netflix announced the show acquisition along with “Moesha” (Aug. 1), “The Game” (Aug. 15), “Girlfriends” (Sep. 11), “The Parkers” (Oct. 1) and “Half & Half”/”One on One” (Oct. 15) in a viral reveal on social media.

“The goal of Strong Black Lead is to celebrate and lift up Black Hollywood. These trailblazing shows are a huge part of that story. From the classic clown episode of “The Parkers” to “Moesha”s mind-tripping meet-up with Brandy, we’re thrilled that our members can now enjoy these amazing classics,” gushed Netflix’s Bradley Edwards, Manager, Content Acquisition and Jasmyn Lawson, Manager, Strong Black Lead.

“We admit it, we grew up watching a lot of TV. And some of the beloved Black sitcoms of the ‘90s and early aughts had a huge impact on us. These shows made us laugh, and cry, and sing along with those catchy theme songs.

And most importantly, we felt like we saw ourselves on screen – in some cases for the very first time. Every week we were able to tune in to see people, families and friends that looked like us and characters whose everyday ups and downs reflected Black life in an authentic way,” they added.

So honored that our little old show is getting as much love today as it did 26 years ago when it premiered. We’re in the top 3! Thanks to everyone watching #SisterSister on Netflix! 🙏♥️ pic.twitter.com/7ZwOps7Oey — Jackée Harry (@JackeeHarry) September 2, 2020

Have you been watching “Sister, Sister” on Netflix? Is it just as cute and funny as you remember? Tell us your thoughts in the comments and peep the funniest tweets from the Netflix premiere on the flip.