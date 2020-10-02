Beautifully Bumpin’: DJ Duffey Honors Her Growing Family In Pretty Pregnancy Photos

We’re shook! DJ Duffey might be pregnant during one of the toughest times in recent history as a pandemic sweeps through the world but she hasn’t missed a beat when it comes to celebrating the new life growing inside of her. Back in July, the former “Basketball Wives” reality star announced that she was having a baby.

DJ/social media is in a relationship with a basketball agent named Iman Shokuohizadeh, who is the father of the child she is expecting. This will be the second child for the star who has an older son named Heir Jackson and she confirms she’s having a girl!

Duffey and her soon-to-be family of four got together for the cutest maternity shoot recently. The mother says nothing is more important than the legacy she’s creating.

What’s more important than family? To me, NOTHING… my legacy will live through my kids and my kids kids, I pray that each generation is better than the last .. my wish is that I have taught them to be better spiritually, mentally, physically, and financially. Let’s all raise Kings and Queens!

It’s crazy how things can change in a year. In 2019, Duffey was traveling all over the world as French Montana’s tour DJ and she revealed in an interview with BET that she made a whopping five-figure check in just 1 month. Duffey has also DJed for Curren$y and Drake too.

