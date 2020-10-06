WELP: NeNe Says She Was Only Offered Six Episodes Of #RHOA Season 13

NeNe Leakes is continuing to speak out about her RHOA departure and announcing new details.

During the Tamron Hall show NeNe not only shed tears about being “mistreated” behind the scenes at Bravo, but she also spoke on the contract she was offered for season 13.

According to NeNe, she was only offered SIX episodes for the forthcoming season. And while her salary wouldn’t change, the reduced role was another example of Bravo and Andy Cohen “forcing her out” of the franchise.

“They offered six episodes,” said NeNe to Tamron Hall. “I normally do] 18-23…[No] My salary would not be reduced. Basically, what happened is over the past four years I have felt very forced out. I have felt my role was being diminished. Every year they would give me less and less and less episodes. And every year, people would say ‘Nene’s holding out…’ It wasn’t me that was holding out. I was just trying to understand why I was being given less and less and less every season from a show that I helped to become successful.”

If you’re curious as to why NeNe wouldn’t take the offer, despite her salary “not changing”, it sounds like the housewife was being paid per episode. The rate or “salary” per episode was clearly remaining the same—but six episodes means much less money than the housewife was used to.

Tamron Hall also grilled NeNe over her claims that there was “systemic racism and discrimination” happening at Bravo. According to NeNe, all the black housewives have been “treated differently” behind the scenes.

“For a very long period of time I was the only black original housewife in the entire franchise,” said NeNe. “All of the original housewives, they were all white housewives. We were definitely treated differently.

Tamron then asked her if she could “prove” that the racism at Bravo exists and asked if NeNe would be filing a lawsuit.

“I believe so,” said NeNe.” I hope that we don’t have to go to that [legal] extent, I hope there’s some sort of sitdown. Something we can work out behind the scenes.”

Hmmmm.

She also added that she’s been supported by “more than half” of the ATL housewives and she’s still standing strong.

“It’s a moment, it’s not the prettiest moment, I’m a strong person. I’m going to win, I’m fine, I’m going to be okay!”

If you’re curious about how season 13 of RHOA will look without NeNe, here’s an update.

This season will show Cynthia Bailey’s wedding to Mike Hill that’s coming up in just a few days on 10/10/20.

Newbies LaToya Ali and Drew Sidora will be introduced…

and another newbie, Falynn Guobadia, is also a part of the season.

Looks promising!

Will YOu be watching #RHOA season 13 without NeNe Leakes???