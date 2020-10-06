Chance The Rapper Claims McDonald’s ‘Hired A Fake Me’ For An Ad Because They Didn’t Want To Pay Him

Following the insane success of the Travis Scott meal at McDonald’s, the brand announced they’re doing another collaboration with a music artist: J. Balvin. Travis’ meal was a huge deal, being the first celebrity menu collaboration since they teamed up with Michael Jordan decades ago–but now, it seems like they’re trying to make these partnerships a more common occurrence.

On Monday, Chance The Rapper ended up replying to fellow Chicago native Joe Freshgoods, who claimed that his work with the fast-food chain served as proof of concept for the company’s current model.

“they just used me to see if it could work and I proved it could,” he wrote in reply to a fan who told Joe he was “wayyyy ahead of time.”

they just used me to see if it could work and I proved it could. https://t.co/FkybU6WF5y — Joe 🏁 (@JoeFreshgoods) October 5, 2020

That’s when Chance replied, revealing his past with McDonald’s.

“I was supposed to do a superbowl commercial with them,” Chance said to the designer. “They played wit the money and when I said no, they hired a fake me.”

I was supposed to do a superbowl commercial with them. They played wit the money and when I said no, they hired a fake me. 😒😒 — Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) October 5, 2020

While the rapper didn’t give any more information about this could-be collaboration, fans have pointed to an ad that could demonstrate the “fake me” Chance is referring to in a Super Bowl ad from 2017. His project, Coloring Book, came out in 2016, which launched what some would consider to be the peak of the Chicago native’s popularity, so this timeline would make sense.