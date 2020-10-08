BOSSIPSounds: Travis Scott Enlists The Help of Future For His Pluto Remix To “Franchise” [Audio]

Since Travis Scott released his insanely successful album Astroworld, every release after has managed to turn into a marketing spectacle. When he released his track, “Highest In the Room,” he created merchandise catered to his fan’s taste and sold more of it than he ever imagined. For his Kid Cudi-assisted single, “The Scotts,” he debuted the track inside of Epic Games’ Fortnite in front of 7 million-plus people, complete with his own action figure and nerf guns. Both of those were insanely successful, but his latest effort may be the biggest moment he’s created across corporate America.

His Mcdonald’s meal gained everyone’s attention–for better or worse–and his creative merchandise approach was the talk of the internet for days. Day after day, Travis gave people new merchandise options to purchase and even old school McDonald’s collectors jumped at the chance. Travis was the first person since Michael Jordan to have his own meal, so for his next song, what’s better than filming the video at Michael’s house.

For “Franchise,” Travis rode the wave he created working with McDonald’s and enlisted the help of Young Thug and MIA. Even his performance on Jimmy Kimmel Live tied in McDonald’s, seeing him performing around massive french fries. Now, Travis keeps the record going by enlisting Future for the remix, which you can hear below.

The original track broke a record this week with Travis now becoming the first artist to accumulate three number 1 debuts in the history of the Billboard Hot 100 charts. The remix will easily give it the boost it needs to remain in the number 1 spot as it heads into its second charting week. In the last year, Scott has also charted number 1 with “Highest in the Room,” “The Scotts” featuring Kid Cudi, and now “Franchise.”

It doesn’t look like Travis is stopping anytime soon. Just a few days ago the “Stargazing” rapper hinted that he could have a new album entitled Utopia in the works:

GOING TO GO COOK UP AND BUILD THESE WALLS FOR UTOPIA. SEE YOU GUYS SOON. — TRAVIS SCOTT (@trvisXX) October 5, 2020

He also told DJ’s to “keep checking ur mailbox,” possibly implying that there might be even more heat on the way for our ears:

DJs Just keep Checking ur mailbox

Got something on the way in the mail for ya — TRAVIS SCOTT (@trvisXX) October 5, 2020

Scott celebrated the two-year anniversary of his popular album “Astroworld” back in August with a handwritten note that concluded, “Let’s keep the ride going, see you in Utopia,” causing fans to further speculate about the name of his next album. We’ll just have to wait and see but knowing Travis, the wait won’t be long.