OneYard: Celebs Who Performed at HBCUs

For years, major artists have performed at HBCUs for large portions of their fanbase who flock to sold out shows (usually during Homecoming SZN) to catch a vibe with their fave hitmakers.

At one point, every rising star stopped by HBCUs to connect with potential fans, have meet-and-greets and build relationships with schools as part of artist development that isn’t really a priority anymore.

Whether it’s Drake or D’Angelo, HBCUs spend big money–sometimes hundreds of thousands of dollars–to book top-tier talent, organize on-campus events and entertain 5,000+ students.

When Drake comes to Howard pic.twitter.com/Dxo2LfRIlI — ❤️ (@katiraaax0) September 26, 2015

If you didn’t know, HBCU Homecomings are a BIG DEAL, especially in the south, where seas of alumni return to their alma maters for a weekend of fun, fellowship and FOMO (for everyone who doesn’t make it back).

As we settle into our first Homecoming SZN without actual Homecomings, we invite you to enjoy One Yard–our virtual celebration of HBCU culture that supports the Tom Joyner Foundation and future of Black excellence.

One Yard is an entertaining and informative space to celebrate HBCU Homecoming culture with several virtual events including step shows, brunch and cooking demos, and more.

Come thru the Cookout tomorrow at 4 pm to kick it with KevOnStage as he cooks with Keshia Knight Pulliam, rates the top cookout foods and competes in a game of Culture Tags.

And make sure you download your bracket for our debate on the essential foods for a cookout with the creators of These Tiers.

But, until then, check out our gallery of celebs who performed at HBCUs on the flip.