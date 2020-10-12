“Lovecraft Country” is just…it’s everything. From the acting, to the direction, to the production value, to the phenomenal writing, it’s simply an amazing TV accomplishment that gets more profound by the week.

For most of the season, we’ve been left guessing with several unanswered questions until recently where everything started coming together for next week’s finale.

With Dee fighting for her life after being shanked by Topsy & Bopsy, Leti joins Atticus and Montrose on a journey through the multiverse courtesy of Queen Motherboard Hippolyta who finally returned from her ascension beyond space and time.

Realizing the key to lifting Dee curse is in the Book of Names–yep, the one with the missing pages that Leti gave to Christina in exchange for invulnerability, Hippolyta brings everyone to the Sons of Adam planetarium to hop back to 1920s Tulsa’s where the original book is located.

But there’s one catch: the book is hidden away in ‘Tic’s great grandmama’s house–the house that’s burned down during the riots–in the past where they don’t even exist yet.

Using the devices implanted in her wrists, Hippolyta opens a portal to Tulsa 1921, the last location of the book before it was incinerated in a massacre committed by white supremacists against the city’s African Americans.

It’s in these series of deeply layered, nuances and brilliantly written scenes where Atticus learns the source of Montrose’s lifelong torment, Leti convincing ‘Tic’s mother’s mother to give her the book and Hippolyta leveling up yet again as the most powerful character on the show.

Now, with only 1 episode left, we’re wondering what happens with ‘Tic whose fate appears to be sealed/directed tied to Christina who continues to slither closer to her goal of achieving immortality with Ruby on her side.

What did you think about the latest soul-touching episode? How do you think it all ends next week? Tell us in the comments and peep the over the second-to-last episode of Season 1 on the flip.