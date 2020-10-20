Bossip Video

Bruh…we need a safe COVID-19 vaccine ASAP!

Somehow, despite the world already being digital, the coronavirus pandemic has pushed us even further away from in-person contact, and conducting business virtually is just not it. Exhibit A, according to CNN, their chief legal analyst Jeffrey Toobin has been suspended from the network as well as his other gig as a reporter for The New Yorker after he exposed himself masturbating during a Zoom meeting with all his colleagues.

It’s a very inopportune time considering that there is a presidential election in 14 days and a Supreme Court nomination process that is currently in motion.

A spokesperson for CNN said “Jeff Toobin has asked for some time off while he deals with a personal issue, which we have granted.”

Here’s what turgid tube-tugging Toobin told VICE about the incident yesterday: