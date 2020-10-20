Bruh…we need a safe COVID-19 vaccine ASAP!
Somehow, despite the world already being digital, the coronavirus pandemic has pushed us even further away from in-person contact, and conducting business virtually is just not it. Exhibit A, according to CNN, their chief legal analyst Jeffrey Toobin has been suspended from the network as well as his other gig as a reporter for The New Yorker after he exposed himself masturbating during a Zoom meeting with all his colleagues.
It’s a very inopportune time considering that there is a presidential election in 14 days and a Supreme Court nomination process that is currently in motion.
A spokesperson for CNN said “Jeff Toobin has asked for some time off while he deals with a personal issue, which we have granted.”
“I made an embarrassingly stupid mistake, believing I was off-camera. I apologize to my wife, family, friends and co-workers,” Toobin told Motherboard.
“I believed I was not visible on Zoom. I thought no one on the Zoom call could see me. I thought I had muted the Zoom video,” he added.
Vice also reported that two anonymous sources who were present during the meeting witnessed the incident. Apparently, the Zoom call was an election simulation featuring many of the “New Yorker’s biggest all-stars” portraying the presidential candidates. During a break, Mr. Toobin appeared to be taking another call and apparently lowered his camera. Seconds later he was seen going to town on his “you know what”.
Toobin is known for famously covering the O.J. Simpson trial in the 1990s and he also turned his coverage into a full-on book titled “The Run of His Life: The People v. O.J. Simpson.” The book also served as the inspiration behind FX’s “The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story’’ in 2016. O.J. had a few words for ole Toobin too regarding his embarrassing moment.
Neither outlet is saying exactly how long Toobin will be sidelined but it’s safe to say that it will be SUPER awkward whenever he returns to work. Especially in today’s climate.
