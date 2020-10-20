Bossip Video

Late night performances are back in full swing following the pandemic’s pause on the TV staple. Obviously, there are a few differences–like not having a live audience in the building to watch the musicians do their thing–but we’ll take what we can get right now.

On Monday night, Ozuna was joined by Doja Cat to perform their new track together titled, “Del Mar” on Jimmy Kimmel Live!. The visuals onstage for their performance are very similar to that of the music video, which the pair just released a few days ago. Going along with the theme of the song (“Del Mar” means “from the sea”) we see both artists standing on a set that looks like they’re completely under water.

Doja Cat is rocking some long blond hair and an intricate bustier, which looks like it was made out of trinkets you’d find at the bottom of the ocean (in the best way possible). Ozuna is donning a more casual outfit, but with the set behind them and the blue lights all around them, it’s hard not to be completely immersed in the subject matter of the song.

Check out Ozuna and Doja Cat’s performance on “Del Mar” down below: