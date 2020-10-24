Bossip Video

Young Buck just found himself in even more legal trouble.

According to reports from WKRN, the 39-year-old rapper, whose legal name is David Darnell Brown, was arrested on Thursday in Tennessee on a handful of charges, which includes domestic assault. The Sumner County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that the rapper was held on $60,000 bond, but has not since provided any more details on what led to his arrest. Young Buck was also charged with vandalism over $10,000 along with unlawful possession of a weapon.

News of the G-Unit rapper’s arrest comes only a few days after his girlfriend, Lucresia Neil, was taken into custody on a charge of reckless endangerment with a deadly weapon. Officers say Neil fired a gun at Young Buck during an argument in their Hendersonville, Tennessee home on Tuesday. Later that same day, the woman was reportedly released on a $3,500 bond.

This is far from the first time the rapper has been in legal trouble. Back in 2016, Young Buck was sentenced to seven months in prison after he violated the terms of his probation stemming from a domestic assault case. He was also arrested last year, in December 2019, on a fugitive warrant in Georgia, which was issued for child abandonment.