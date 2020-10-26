At some point during this never-ending pandemic ultra luxury Hermès Birkin bags became the topic of DAILY debates fueled by regular-shmegular people who, in most cases, can’t afford the $10K+ items flaunted by many of our celeb faves like Cardi, Saweetie and Jordyn Woods.

If there’s one person to blame for Birkin insanity on social media, it’s Floyd Mayweather’s daughter Yaya who shaded all the “fake” Birkins popping up while explaining how exclusive the coveted luxury item actually is.

“Wait a minute…this is getting out of hand! I’m starting to see too many people on this app with Birkins like they’re just some regular bags that you can go buy,” she posted on her stories. “Some of these Birkins gotta be fake and I’m not saying everybody’s is fake, I’m not trying to be funny, but let’s make some things crystal clear. “For one, you can’t just walk into a Hermès store and buy a Birkin you have to be like a member in order to buy them. Two, even if you are a member you can only buy so many a year (and because of this is why my dad sometimes goes overseas to purchase them).”

Soon after that, messy celebs like Lil Yachty chimed in on “fake” Birkins while others like Lil Baby, Quavo and $100 million Timberwolf Karl-Anthony Towns lavished their baes with the bags in spectacular flexes that sparked even more debate.

Mostly recently, Cardi, who has a mountain of Birkins, clapped back at the anti-Black comments stemming from debates over Black folks cheapening the value of luxury items.

“I’ve been seeing this tweet right. It had me and it had other female rappers on it. They were talking about if we could get Birkins from the Hermés store and they [were] also saying how we depreciate the value of a Hermés Birkin bag. I find that really interesting because, first thing first, I definitely could get a bag. Actually, I got four bags today from the Hermés store,” she said in a video on Instagram. Let me tell you something: if you’re a regular girl you don’t gotta break your neck to have a Birkin. A Birkin don’t make you. A n—– don’t give a f— if you have a Birkin or Aldo purse. Whether dressed head-to-toe in a designer label or not, Cardi said you can still be “swaggy as f—.” She added: “They makes that fashion with the Zara and the H&M amazingly. So don’t ever feel like you gotta compare yourself. Don’t compare yourself to nobody [on] the internet. This internet s— is fake… You still a bad f—ing b*tch. Period.”

Where do you stand in the great Birkin debate? Worth the coins or overhyped? Would you rather have a Birkin or Telfar? Tell us in the comments and peep the Twitter hysteria over the ultra luxury handbags on the flip.