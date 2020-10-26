Spooky szn and shade…

All across the board, Bravo’s Real Housewives are known for their fashion, flashy lifestyles, and signature catchphrases that make their popular franchises must-see-TV. That’s not all, however, sometimes they’re known for their eye-popping behavior that varies from subtle shade-throwing to rowdy read sessions to all-out physical altercations.

For example; who can forget that scary, shocking, and scandalous situation when frustrated Real Housewife of New York Aviva Drescher prosthetically popped off on her castmates, literally. When the ladies questioned the severity of Aviva’s asthma, she exploded and slammed her prosthetic leg on the table to make a point.

“Call the doctor, ask him yourself—give me a break!” said Aviva. “The only thing artificial about me is THIS!” she later added while tossing the leg.

Boo!

In the spirit of Halloween, we’re recapping the scariest (and shadiest) Bravo brawls and blow-ups that have taken place between The Real Housewives of Atlanta, The Real Housewives of Orange County, The Real Housewives of New Jersey, The Real Housewives of Potomac, and The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

Hit the flip to see our picks.