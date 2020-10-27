Vote For Your Life: MTV Launches Powerful New BLM Campaign To Air Through Election Day [VIDEO]

We’ve seen it time and time again. Black lives lost while “just” being…

Today Viacom launched their new voter campaign, “Vote For Your Life” which revisits several important Black Lives Matter cases where black people were unjustly killed while doing the most mundane everyday activities, re-enacted through simple artist renderings, the campaign is outright chilling. Watch it below:

The ViacomCBS’ Vote for Your Life campaign’s powerful new spot is called “Just” and was produced in partnership with Color of Change, a design initiative that aims to end practices that unfairly hold Black people back, and that champion solutions that move every forward with unity.

The spot directly connects seven senseless deaths of Black Americans (and a paralysis) with the importance of voting in the upcoming election — definitely exactly what should be foremost on our minds as we cast our ballots this election cycle.

The piece will air on MTV and VH1 linear and social channels starting today, Tuesday, October 27th, and air through November 3.

Visit the Vote For Your Life website for more information.

We literally got chills while watching this. What did you think about the ad?

The sad thing is that these incidents are just eight of the THOUSANDS that take place. So many deaths and injuries haven’t been recognized to the extent that some of these incidences have but it’s clear that change has to happen to prevent more innocent lives from being shattered and taken.