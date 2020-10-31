Bossip Video
1 of 8

Nelly, our boy. What are you waiting for?

Holiday Dinner Celebrating The Jessica Rich NISM Arthouse Streetwear Collection

Source: Paul Archuleta / Getty

Shantel Jackson is still being legally unclaimed by her rapper boyfriend Nelly after a 7 year relationship and according to a recent interview they’re “working toward that.” Nelly’s comment on building toward a commitment with Shantel has fan wondering, “what are you waiting for???”

View this post on Instagram

Stranded

A post shared by Shantel Jackson (@missjackson) on

Shantel is 36-years-old, originally from Miami. She is also college educated, studying psychology and acting at the University of Miami. Hit the flip to see a galerry of reason why she’s a GREAT catch for Nelly.

PREVIOUS POST NEXT PAGE
12345678
Categories: Black Girl Magic, Multi, News
MORE STORIES FROM BOSSIP

Comments

Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.