Whitney Houston is one of the greatest artists to ever walk the earth and continues to impact generations even though she’s no longer with us.

Her official biopic, I Wanna Dance With Somebody, will land during Thanksgiving 2022, directed by Stella Meghie and written by Anthony McCarten. Many expected, when the film was released, that Whitney would achieve even more RIAA certification and break records from its buzz–Lo and behold, 2 years ahead of time, Whitney is already getting some of those RIAA certifications and making history while doing so.

The Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) and Legacy Recordings announced Wednesday that Houston’s 1987 sophomore album, “Whitney,” has reached diamond status, which is equivalent to selling 10 million albums. Her self-titled 1985 debut album and 1992’s “The Bodyguard” soundtrack were already diamond successes, selling 13 million and 18 million units, respectively.

Whitney becomes the first African American artist to achieve three Diamond albums, ever. The news comes just before another milestone for Houston, as she will be posthumously inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. Whitney will be a part of the 2020 class and the ceremony will air on HBO on Nov. 7 at 8 p.m. ET.