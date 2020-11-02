One of our fave parts of Halloween are the delicious baddie snacks showing OWT with a screen-lickable assortment of costumes that sent the gram into a heart-eye frenzy.

At one point it was tight race between Saweetie and Cardi for the hottest costume(s) until plus-sized supermodel Tabria Majors came thru and snatched everyone’s edges with the biggest (and baddest) FLEX ever.

With a big budget and a dream, the stunning supermodel snack slayyyyed with an amazing 10-minute tribute to Bey featuring some of the singer’s most iconic videos; “Crazy In Love,” “Deja Vu,” “Single Ladies”, “Countdown”, “Partition”, Black Is King’s “Already” and more.

“I know y’all are over me lol but #BEYLLOWEEN is finally here!” she captioned the video. “I wanted to do something different this year for Halloween and pay tribute to someone that I admire and respect so much—BEYONCE!” “This project was incredibly stressful to make but so much fun! I am NOT a dancer by any means—my friends always clown me for it lolll But I wanted to apply Beyoncé’s infamous work ethic to this project and see how far I could push myself.”

Tabria also posted another video paying homage to Bey’s iconic #Beychella performance while giving shoutouts to the creative team behind the next-level project.

“Yall, I’m on a high right now,” she wrote. “The responses to this project have been amazing!! I am so honored that y’all love and appreciate this project as much as I do. We were editing up until the final minutes of posting and didn’t get to include the credits, and I need to make sure y’all know who made this happen.”

Who had the hottest costume this year? Tell us in the comments and peep the hottest Halloween hotties on the flip.