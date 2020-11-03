Bossip Video

Doja Cat’s acting a LOT like an ornery ocelot and going IN on fans upset about her Halloween partying.

Doja was one of several celebs who attended Kendall Jenner’s big ole 25th birthday bash that featured the birthday girl dressed as Pamela Anderson.

me as Pamela Anderson in Barb Wire … GO VOTE!!! pic.twitter.com/eUaMWtb7Ii — Kendall (@KendallJenner) October 31, 2020

Ok Kendall Jenner blowing out candles as a masked waiter holds her cake and tries to move out of the way was actually the scariest thing I saw on Halloween pic.twitter.com/o46ri7TJ9W — Nicholindz Cage (@lolzlindz) November 1, 2020

Other attendees included an X-Men themed Saweetie and Quavo…

an amazingly Sherman Klump’d The Weekend…

and Kendall’s sister Kylie who dressed as a King Cobra.

Still, while other celebs are surely ignoring chatter from fans who are wondering why celebs are partying amid the pandemic, Doja Cat clapped back in a major way.

“Lol everyone’s mad at everyone” Doja wrote in the wee hours of the morning on Monday, November 2.

Her comments seemingly came after a fan reposted a video of Doja downplaying the virus. The video was shot before the rapper confirmed that she indeed did catch COVID-19 and before she apologized for the video.

“I’m gonna get corona and them I’m gonna get a Corona ’cause I don’t give a f*** about corona, b***! It’s a flu! I’m not scared, y’all are pu**y. Ya’ll are so scared about corona that I need a Corona.”

doja cat just bc you're not scared of getting corona doesn't mean you shouldn't care. yes it's a flu but not everyone has the same immune system as yours, you can put a lot of people in danger bc of it. don't be f selfish pic.twitter.com/uDDTxCG1TJ — L (@alluregaga) November 1, 2020

After that video and other comments started getting traction this week, Doja responded directly to fans.

When one asked Doja to take accountability for being irresponsible on Halloween she wrote;

“LMAO accountability for taking 4 different tests in one week !?!?!? B*tch get the f*ck outta here you f*ckin nerd.”

In another Doja told a fan to “STFU hag” and in another, she told a fan to “suck her f****g rod.”

“Sorry that you’re too lazy to get f*cking tested slob. […] “You can suck my f*cking rod if that’s what you meant to say.”

adding these too pic.twitter.com/htw7Bhq0bI — my account is broken (@kindofcrazy) November 2, 2020

Oh, Doja…

First the “Dindu Nuffin”/alleged alt-right chat rooms business, and now THIS.

Why?!

doja cats manager after seeing her tweets and trying to figure out how to deal with her mess again pic.twitter.com/f1WO1UPKfN — declan🤡 (@idkdeclan) November 2, 2020

If it helps, Kris Jenner confirmed that everyone (we guess Doja included) was tested for COVID-19 prior to packing out the party.

“At Kendall’s everyone got tested before they walked in the door and they had to wait a half an hour until the results were in,” said Kris on SiriusXM’s “Andy Cohen Live,” She also added that “everyone was tested … a few days before Halloween, so we were really responsible.”

📸• Justine Skye, Doja Cat, Winnie Harlow, Saweetie, Kendall e Kylie Jenner. Na festa da Kendall Jenner em Los Angeles. pic.twitter.com/PboexHB4TB — Justine Skye Brasil 🇧🇷 (@JSkyeBR) November 1, 2020

What do YOU think about Doja Cat’s clap back to Halloween shade?