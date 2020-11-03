John Legend and his wife, Chrissy Teigen, made their way to Philadelphia on Monday so the former could perform in support of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris. During his appearance, the singer threw some serious shade at some fellow musicians who have shown support for Donald Trump.
While at the Biden-Harris campaign event in Pennsylvania, Legend addressed the crowd and shot down anyone supporting the other side.
“Now, some people see the meanness, the bullying, the selfishness of Donald Trump and they mistake it for strength, a kind of twisted masculinity,” Legend said, as captured in videos shared across social media. “Some see his greed and they mistake it for being good at business.”
He continued, “Some of your former favorite rappers have been taken in by these lies. I think they even founded a new supergroup, it’s called the Sunken Place” — obviously a reference to Jordan Peele’s Get Out.
John didn’t stop there, focusing specifically on Donald Trump’s Platinum Plan and the celebrities being used to market it.
“But Trump’s Platinum Plan for Black folks is nothing but fool’s gold, because you can’t bank on a word he says,” he added. “Ask the students of Trump University. Ask all of the contractors he stiffed. Ask people his charity was supposed to help before it was shut down for being a fraud. Ask all the Black and Brown Americans who are dying from this virus and losing their jobs under his watch.”
