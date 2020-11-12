Bossip Video

2 Chainz stopped by Hot 97 this week to talk about his music, both old and new.

In the interview, 2 Chainz explains that he actually had a verse on ASAP Rocky’s 2012 single “F**kin’ Problems,” which also features Drake and Kendrick Lamar. While on Ebro in the Morning, 2 Chainz reveals to the hosts that he wasn’t originally just on the hook.

“So the way that record came about…this was the verse that I did for Drake, that’s how I knew this dude was ill early on, right,” he explained. “We was working together doing ‘No Lie.’ … Me and Drake [were] doing joints back-to-back, just sending them back-to-back and half of them never came out.”

At some point in this exchange, 2 Chainz did a verse for Drake, but he never heard back about it. Later on, he was at Drake’s crib doing a DJ set for his guests, which is when he heard a line of his in a song. “I thought maybe I was tripping or something,” the rapper joked.

Chainz went on to explain that the verse he recorded was “repurposed” for “F**kin’ Problems,” eventually becoming the hook–even though it was just a line from his verse. As for what happened to the verse it came from, he said it must’ve been tossed to the side, but he wasn’t too angry about it because the song that release ended up completely blowing up.

See the interview for yourself down below:

https://youtu.be/BVCwe3Xj2nE