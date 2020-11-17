Bossip Video

During a recent appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Post Malone revealed that Drake “sucks” at beer pong.

Post Malone revealed this tidbit during his interview when asked the worst celebrity he’s play beer pong against. “Drake’s no good,” he quickly responded. He went on to explain that the game took place backstage after a concert in Toronto.

Even though they were in his humble abode, Drizzy clearly didn’t benefit from the home court advantage.

“I was just like, ‘Man, he sucks,'” Malone continued. With that being said, Post is open to giving Drizzy a rematch. “If you see this, come meet me again; we’ll play again,” he concluded. “But he was terrible.”

Post Malone is someone who takes his beer pong very seriously, which prompted him to create the Celebrity World Pong League. This 10-episode series will give fans a chance to see Malone take on various celebrities in beer pong to see who is truly the best. Episodes will drop on Wednesdays and Fridays via Facebook Messenger and Instagram. Throughout the series, Post Malone is set to face-off against Chainsmokers, Quavo and Saweetie, Machine Gun Kelly, Diplo, and more.

