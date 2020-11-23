Who Looked More Bangin At The 2020 American Music Awards?

The 2020 American Music Awards aired Sunday night on ABC, were you watching?

It was kind of wild because two 50-year-old women definitely held the audience captivated! We’re talking about Taraji P. Henson, who was the evening’s host, pulled off one stunning wardrobe change after another. Meanwhile, Jennifer Lopez did what she does best for her performance number. It’s no secret she’s a pro at shaking that moneymaker, and honey did she shake it. But first, let’s have a gander at the ladies’ red carpet looks.

J.Lo and Taraji both donned silver gowns for the carpet.

Taraji went with a short shift and turban, while J.Lo opted for a two-piece with a slit all the way up her thigh.

Yams were out all around because Ciara also gave a little peep show in her red and black gown. We love her braids too.

Doja Cat also let it all hang out in this metallic tan look. She had multiple red carpet ‘fits though.

This one was definitely not a favorite for us though.

What do y’all think? Who Looked More Bangin’ At the 2020 AMA’s?

Hit the flip for more American Music Award moments.